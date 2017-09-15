Apple unveiled the latest iPhones – iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X – at an event on September 12, which are powered by the latest iOS 11 software. While the new iPhones managed to steal the spotlight, there was a crucial bit of information that benefits all the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch owners and not just the buyers of the new iPhones.

Apple released iOS 11 at the company's annual World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017, San Jose on June 5. While we've discussed in detail what the new software entails, including AR experience, Photo app upgrade, new Messages features, DND, redesigned Control Center and Apple Store and improvements to Siri, Apple apps and much more, we're here for something more substantial.

In case you missed it, Apple revealed the date when iOS 11 will be available to all the compatible iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch devices. The new iOS 11 software will be available for download on September 19, but not all iOS-powered devices will be eligible for the upgrade.

Apple's latest iOS 11 is compatible with the following devices:

iPhones

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

iPads

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2nd generation)

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st generation)

iPad Pro (10.5-inch)

iPad Pro (9.7-inch)

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad mini 3

iPad mini 2

iPod Touch

Sixth-generation iPod Touch

Now, once your iOS device is compatible, the next logical step is to prepare for the update. Before that, make sure you've backed up your iDevice using iCloud or iTunes. There's a good chance you might lose all those photos and music if things go awry.

There are two ways to update your iPhone or iPad – wirelessly or via iTunes.

Update to iOS 11 wirelessly

This is a convenient option when you do not have a PC nearby. All you need is a secure and stable Wi-Fi.

Make sure your iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch is fully charged or connect it to power. Connect to Wi-Fi. Go to Settings > General > Software Update Tap Download and Install.

Note: If there is insufficient storage on the device, you'll be advised to uninstall apps or make space another way.

Once download is complete, tap Install or choose to Install Tonight or Remind Me Later. If you've chosen overnight install, plug your iPhone or iPad into power before you sleep.

During the installation, enter the passcode when prompted and wait patiently till the process completes.

Update to iOS 11 using iTunes