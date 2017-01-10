The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had bagged headlines after naming scam-tainted Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala as life presidents on December 27 last year. However, in a dramatic U-turn, the IOA has annulled their controversial decision.

IOA president N Ramachandran has said that no resolution was passed during the Chennai AGM to appoint Chautala and Kalmadi.

IOA President N.Ramachandran says no resolution to appoint Abhay Chautala & Suresh Kalmadi as life presidents was passed in the Chennai AGM — ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017

#FLASH IOA annuls decision of Abhay Chautala & Suresh Kalmadi's appointment as life presidents — ANI (@ANI_news) January 10, 2017

Even sports minister Vijay Goel was utterly disappointed with the IOA and said that the two officials being life presidents was unacceptable. In the backdrop of such controversies, Kalmadi also did not take up IOA's offer.

The sports ministry also issued a show cause notice, asking them to justify their selection of the two tainted officials as life presidents. With the IOA failing to reply to the show cause notice, the sports ministry suspended the Indian Olympic Association on December 30.

The sports ministry's stern action against the IOA wasn't surprising. Appointing disgraced former officials -- Chautala and Kalmadi -- was not digestible and unfair as the duo was involved in corruption and criminal charges.

Kalmadi was sent to jail for around 10 months due to his massive involvement in the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games corruption case.