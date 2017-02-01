Forget the Pokemons Dragonite and Charizard, this honey-loving dancing bear Winnie The Pooh is the cutest thing on the internet today. Winnie The Pooh is the new internet sensation that has regaled social media users.

The dancing 3D animated clip of Winnie The Pooh has gone viral on Twitter. The ever-favourite bear is seen performing the Gangnam Style dance to different songs. The video of Winnie The Pooh dancing to the Gangnam Style song was first uploaded in January 2015, but it has resurfaced now and is gaining good response on Twitter.

In fact, a social media user has created an account dedicated entirely to the dancing Winnie The Pooh. The Twitter handle (@WinnieDancing) has close to 40,000 followers. The Twitter user, who created the account, takes song requests from people and creates a new video.

"This account is literally exploding i'm getting so many requests tysm, it's taking me a while but i'll try get through as many as i can!," WinnieDancing tweeted.

There are videos of the honey-loving bear dancing to the theme songs from FRIENDS, Winnie The Pooh and Grey's Anatomy; and other numbers from One Direction, Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Gwen Stefani and other artistes. And interestingly, Winnie The Pooh is managing to match the beats of almost all the songs.

While most find the dancing Winnie The Pooh cute and funny, several other users have commented saying that the dancing bear is terrifying.

"Winnie dancing is terrifying and funny at the same time," one user said. "Video of Winnie the Pooh dancing freaks me out," another said.

"If I see the dancing Winnie one more time I am going to smash my phone," a Twitter user posted.

"Does anyone else find this dancing Winnie the Pooh vine that's been going around slightly creepy please say I'm not the only one," said another tweet.