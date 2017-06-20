On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Mysuru is all set to attempt to create a Guinness World Record for the highest number of people performing yoga at a single venue. The event will be held at the Mysore Race Course on June 21. The district administration had also tried to create a world record for the longest yoga chain on Monday morning.

Deputy commissioner D Randeep, while addressing reporters at the Mysore Palace on Tuesday, said that seven gates would open for participants to enter the Mysore Race Course from 5 am on June 21. He added that participants are required to wear a white T-shirt along with pants for men and chudidar for women. Participants must carry a yoga mat, a bed spread or turkey towel, whatever is of convenience to them.

Randeep added that the participants must perform yoga seriously because the attempt for the Guinness World Record will not be considered if 10 percent or more of the total number of participants do not perform yoga in the right manner. He also said that all the materials mentioned are compulsory for the attempt to be considered for the world record.

The authorities will provide breakfast and drinking water to participants on June 21 while the police has made tight security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident. A bar-coded ticket will be given to every participant. The ticket will be scanned and then collected later to count the number of participants at the event.