An initiative by PM Narendra Modi in 2014 led to the world celebrating International Yoga Day on 21 June every year. Currently in its third year, International Yoga Day will be celebrated by many nations, in their own unique ways.
International Yoga Day across the world
An initiative by PM Narendra Modi in 2014 led to the world celebrating International Yoga Day on 21 June every year. Currently in its third year, International Yoga Day will be celebrated by many nations, in their own unique ways.
- June 22, 2017 12:01 IST
-