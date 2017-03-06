Who doesn't love travelling? Exploring a new city, meeting new people and making new memories brings a special kind of joy into our lives. Travelling has become a lifestyle among young women these days as an increasing number of them are opting to take a rejuvenating trip rather than staying idle at home.

But, where can women go? Are all cities safe for solo or all-group women travellers? On the occasion of International Women's Day, here is a list of places that are not only safe but also serve as an apt destination to eat, pray and love.

- Rome, Italy

Rome, Italy

Rome gives you the perfect balance of delicious food, soothing art and some cute boys. Head out with your girls to the European destination to explore the vibrant Italian culture, jaw-dropping ancient sites, like Roman Forum and Colosseum and of course, explore the Pope's home at the Vatican City and Saint Peter's Basilica. Doesn't this sound like the perfect eat, pray, love visit?

- New York, USA

Relive all the FRIENDS moments as you backpack with your set of friends of even solo for that matter in Big Apple's city. Through the streets of Manhattan, identify the renowned landmarks, and walk into world-famous museum for a visit. The city also has some iconic restaurants and tons of food markets to eat at. Walk through Central Park, cruise on the Hudson, watch time fly by at Times Square, or just take stroll through the Brooklyn flea market. The city is a safe paradise for group and solo travelers.

- Corsica, France

One the world's lowest crime rated city, Corsica is attracting a number of travellers. On one side, you have the medieval city of Dubrovnik facing the calm sea waters, and on the other you have artisanal shops and local eats that a treat to the eyes and your taste buds. The coastal city offers a number of activities, including a plenty of kayak and snorkeling tours offered on your way to the beaches.

- Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, India

Kasol, Himachal Pradesh, India

Called as the Goa of the Hills, Kasol has of late become a popular go-to destination among women travellers. The beautiful hill station is a trekker's paradise and caters to a lot of hippies. The small town is located on the banks of Parvati River and serves as a great destination for adventure sports like rafting. The cottages offering stays provide a beautiful view of the Himalayas.

- Meghalaya, North East India

The beautiful state of Meghalaya literally means abode of the clouds. Home to two of the wettest destinations on earth – Cherrapunjee and Mawsynram, the state has some of the longest caves of Asia. When in Cherapunjee, do not forget to visit the iconic Living Root Bridge. The state not only provides a picturesque location but also creates a peaceful holiday. The state capital, Shillong, is well connected and can be included in your itinerary.