International Women's Day is a day to celebrate the achievements of women in various spheres of life from across the world. It's a moment to look back at the socio-economic progress of women throughout the history. But we still have a long way to go.

At a time when women empowering movements like the #MeToo and #TimesUp are taking the world over by storm, portraying females in strong roles in advertisements could give the much-needed push for creating a safer and comfortable world for the women.

Of late, brands have contributed to breaking the stereotypes around women by creating ads that question and redefine her role in a family and society.

Let's take a look at the top 5 pro-women ads from over the world.

1. Always #LikeAGirl campaign



Probably one of the most viral ads, the Always #LikeAGirl campaign shows people's impression of the term 'like a girl' – for instance, running like a girl, throwing like a girl and fighting like a girl – and how it is regarded as an insult. The aim was to change the notion associated with the term.

2. P&G's #WeSeeEqual campaign



Aimed at reducing gender bias, the campaign ran on YouTube, Face, and Instagram. The video featured men, women, boys, and girls taking the plunge to break gender stereotypes.

3. United Colors of Benetton #UnitedByHalf campaign in India



The ad targeted social challenges prevailing in one of UCB's biggest markets – India. The video showed women asking for equal rights, equal pay and an equal opportunity at decision making.

4. ONE's #GirlsCount campaign



The digital campaign aimed at showcasing how poverty is sexist. Figures from the charity showed that about 120 million girls across the globe do not go to school, not voluntarily, but because they are not given the chance when the choice is to be made whether to send the girl or the boy to the school.

5. Secret #StressTest Ladies Room



The video shows the social stigma attached to transgender women and shares the story of a transgender woman struggling to embrace her place in the world of other women. It shows her hiding inside a restroom cubicle, stressing about the reaction of the women from the other side of the door.

6. P&G 'Thank you, Mom – Best Job' campaign

The video was made for the 2012 London Olympics and salutes all those women who toil day and night, devoting their life to their child's journey towards becoming Olympic champions. They honor the job of being a mother as the best job on the planet.

7. Anouk Bold is Beautiful: Pregnancy ad

This ad breaks all social stigma associated with pregnant women and the unnecessary bias they are subjected to – almost being treated like a handicap because they are expecting a baby.