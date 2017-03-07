Cinema is often referred to as a male-dominated industry in India in which women get less recognition compared to men. Men overshadow, especially, when it comes to the technical departments of filmmaking, and we rarely see the names of women, be it as a director, cinematographer, scriptwriter or lyricist, among other fields.

But, the Mollywood entertainment industry has been blessed with a few women, who have made a mark in the field of filmmaking with their innate talents. It has a few successful directors, scriptwriters, art directors, costume designers, dubbing artists, producers, editors as well as lyricists, who are even capable of working together for a big movie.

On this International Women's Day on March 8, International Business Times, India brings to you the list of notable women technicians of the Malayalam entertainment industry.

Directors

Among female directors and screenwriters in Malayalam, Anjali Menon is the most famous for blockbuster Bangalore Days, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Parvathy, Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, among many others. She had made her debut as a filmmaker in anthology film Kerala Cafe (Happy Journey), followed by critically acclaimed Manjadikuru. She had also scripted Anwar Rasheed-directorial Ustad Hotel in 2012.

The list also includes actress Geetu Mohandas, who has helmed movie Liar's Dice that bagged two National Film Awards and many accolades. She has also announced her next Moothon in which Nivin will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

Actress Revathy has directed as many as five movies, out of which her debut film Mitr, My Friend even bagged National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English. Sreebala K Menon also made a mark in Mollywood with Dileep-starrer Love 24x7.

Meanwhile, costume designer Roshni Dinaker is making her debut as a director with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy's upcoming romantic musical entertainer My Story.

Scriptwriter

Deedi Damodaran, daughter of veteran screen writer T Damodaran, has penned the scripts of movies Gulmohar (2008), Makal [Kerala Cafe] (2009) and Nayika (2011). Arundhati Roy, who is known for her novel The God of Small Things, has penned screenplays for film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989) and Electric Moon (1992), directed by her then husband Pradip Krishen.

She even bagged the National Film Award for Best Screenplay for her debut movie.

Art Director

Jayashree Lakshmi Narayanan had bagged Kerala State Film Award for art direction in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Charlie in 2015. She has also worked in movies Once Upon a Time in Mumbai and 7am Arivu and debuted as an independent art director with Myskin's Pisassu followed by Malayalam movies Double Barrel, Nee-Na and Jacobinte Swargarajyam, among many others.

Costume designer

When it comes to the costume department of Malayalam movies, Sameera Saneesh has already become one of the busiest costume designers, who designs perfect outfits for characters. Be it Aysha's salwars in Thattathin Marayathu, Shahana's costumes in Ustad Hotel, Johns Isaac's trendy attires in ABCD, Nirupama Rajeev's cotton sarees in How Old Are You or Tessa's peppy clothes in Charlie, Sameera leaves no stone unturned to impress the audience. She won Kerala State Film Award for her works in various movies in Malayalam in 2014.

Dubbing artist

Though Mollywood has many talented dubbing artists, it is Bhagyalakshmi who is more popular for giving voice to many iconic characters in Malayalam. The three-time Kerala State Film Award-winning artist is the voice behind most of the roles played by Shobana, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Ranjini, Amala Akkineni, Urvashi and Meena, among many others.

Editor

Beena Paul, an award-winning film editor in Malayalam, is known for her work in movies Sila Samayangalil, Munnariyippu, Punyam Aham, Daivanamathil, Meghamalhar, Mazha, Agnisakshi, and Amma Ariyan, among many others. She bagged National Film Award for editing film Mitr, My Friend and won Kerala State Film Award for her work in Bioscope, Saayahnam and Daya.

Lyricist

Muthuchippi Poloru Kathinullil Vannoru Kinnaram - Keralites fell in love with the song from romantic entertainer Thattathin Marayathu that narrated the love story of Vinod Nair (Nivin) and Aysha Rahman (Isha Talwar). The beautiful lyrics of the romantic song have been penned by Kochi-based Anu Elizabeth Jose, who has made a mark in Malayalam with hit songs, including Vinnile Tharakam (Philips and The Monkey Pen), Kaikottum Kanditilla (Oru Vadakkan Selfie) and Nilaavil Ellaame (Aanandam), among many others.

Producers

Producing a movie is not an easy task, it involves managing the film's budget, coordination of various aspects of film production, including writing, directing and editing as well as maintaining a schedule. However, despite the risk, two women -- Sandra Thomas and Sophia Paul -- have already proved to be successful in wearing the hat of producers in Malayalam. While actress Sandra has bankrolled many superhit movies under the banner of Friday Film House along with Vijay Babu, Sophia has produced movies Bangalore Days, Kaadu Pookunna Neram and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, out of which two have already emerged as the biggest blockbusters in Mollywood.