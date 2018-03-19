It is a day to be happy and to spread happiness. International Day of Happiness, also dubbed as World Happiness Day, is celebrated every year on March 20 to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world.

What is the theme for International Day of Happiness 2018?

According to the Day of Happiness website, this year's theme is "Share Happiness - focusing on the importance of relationships, kindness and helping each other."

Why is it celebrated?

On July 12, 2017, the United Nations has announced that the International Day of Happiness will be celebrated worldwide in "the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals and aspirations in the lives of human beings around the world and the importance of their recognition in public policy objectives."

This year you can celebrate the International Day of Happiness by taking a look at this "happy playlist."

How did it start?

March 20 has been established as the World Happiness Day as the idea has been originally conceptualized by United Nations adviser Jayme Illien. His concept was to recognize happiness as the "fundamental human goal" and called for "a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes the happiness and well-being of all people".

In September 2012, the then United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon emphasized the significance of the new international day of happiness during the 66th session of the UN General Assembly.

He said, "Mr. President, during your tenure, the General Assembly also instituted a new observance on the UN calendar: the International Day of Happiness. Let us hope that through our work, including in the new session that begins tomorrow, we can turn that aspiration into reality."

Thereafter, the first ever international day of happiness was celebrated on March 20, 2013.