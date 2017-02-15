Innocent Defendant will be back with episode 9 next Monday, February 20, at 10pm KST on SBS and it will begin by featuring a showdown between Park Jung-woo and Cha Min-ho.

After the male protagonist denied to go for final appeal in episode 8, his rival was sceptical about his next move. So he decided to meet the former prosecutor in jail and become his prison-mate.

The male antagonist requested prosecutor Kang Jun-Hyeok to charge him with hit and run case. He even urged Prison Security Chief to accommodate him in his rival's room. Although he is planning to kill Ji Sung's character in jail, the plan might hit back against him.

Na Yeon-hee was totally against Cha Min-ho's evil moves right from the beginning and her close friend Jennifer Lee's demise affected her badly. When she met her former boyfriend, she was in a shock of hitting a pedestrian and he helped her to escape from the location.

She is likely to move against him after realising that he will not even hesitate to kill her to hide his real identity. Uhm Hyun-kyung's character might seek her father-in-law Cha Young-woon's help for it.

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear if the person who was hit by Na Yeon-hee's car is Park Jung-woo's former prison-mate Lee Sung-gyu. If so, then who will take care of Ha-yeon until her father gets released from jail?

The followers of Defendant will have to wait for the telecast of episode 9 on February 20 to know more about it. Until then, catch up with the first eight episodes of the period drama online here.