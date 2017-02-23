Innocent Defendant will be back with episode 11 next Monday, February 27, at 10pm KST on SBS and Chamyung Hospital will turn out to be a battleground between Cha Min-ho and Park Jung-woo.

Things are getting heated between the two rivals in the period drama. The male protagonist asked his jail-mate Shin Cheol-sik to stab him with a piece of mirror and frame his rival as the culprit. It was a part of his plan for prison break.

When Um Ki-joon's character figured it out, he asked the Prison Security Chief to shift the former prosecutor to their company hospital. He even informed his lackey to keep a track of the title character and headed to the hospital with a minor injury.

The two rivals are likely to play hide and seek with each other in front of defence lawyer Seo Eun-hye, Park Ha-yeon, Lee Sung-gyu, Yoon Tae-soo, a group of policemen and the entire hospital staff members in Innocent Defendant episode 11. Since both of them are injured, they may not be able to hold it for long.

Once again, the male antagonist might win because of Shin Rin-ah's character. The little girl was quite safe in the enemy's den and she was getting proper treatment for pneumonia. But things could turn against her because of her father.

It is up to the female lead to find a way out to protect her client and his child. She will have to team up with Kang Sung-min's character and search for a new hideout for them. Psychiatrist Kim Sun-hwa might also join them for helping the two.

Meanwhile, Prison Security Chief could get hold of a crucial evidence against Cha Min-ho. In episode 10, Na Yeon-hee informed her former lover that it will not take much time for him to see his father's real face. The Jennifer Lee missing case might also turn the table against him.

The followers of Innocent Defendant will have to wait for the telecast of episode 11 on February 27 to know more about it. Until then, catch up with the first 10 episodes of the period drama online here.