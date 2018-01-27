Many women across the globe experience vaginal discomforts like burning or itching at some point in their lives. The cause for it could vary depending on several things, including infection and hormonal changes.

New York-based gynaecologist Dr Alyssa Dweck has revealed the four common causes of vaginal burning in her book The Complete A to Z For Your V. She has also shared some tips to ease this discomfort by bringing simple changes in lifestyle.

Here are the four common causes of Vaginal discomfort:

Skin problems: Skin problems, like psoriasis or Eczema, could actually cause irritation to the external surroundings of the vagina. But the close proximity of this can make it feel like internal. These problems can also spread to the vagina and cause burning if it's not treated on time.

Change in pH: A change in vagina's PH can cause external irritation. Dr Dweck has said that washing detergents, vaginal wipes or sprays and scented sanitary pads could upset the organ's PH. So, she has recommended women to avoid such products.

Infection: Yeast infections, like bacterial vaginosis (BV) or thrush, can be a cause for vaginal burning. While BV can cause a watery, grey discharge with fishy odour, thrust can cause a scent-less, white discharge. Sexually transmitted infections, like gonorrhoea and Chlamydia, could also cause vaginal itching.

Hormonal changes: Hormonal changes in a woman's body due to pregnancy, perimenopause, menopause or even using birth control pills could result in vaginal discomfort. It is apparently caused due to the dryness of women's genitals during this period.

How to ease vaginal discomfort