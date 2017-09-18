India tourists are Sri Lanka's largest source market with almost 400,000 arrivals annually.

According to the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Convention Bureau, Prema Cooray, there is optimism that this figure could reach one million tourists by 2020.

Sri Lanka, which is promoting itself as a destination for all seasons, is expecting over 26 percent growth in footfall at about 4,50,000 Indian tourists this year. According to Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, the island hosted 3,56,000 Indian travellers in 2016.

India is connected with Sri Lanka with over 150 flights every week.

Is Sri Lanka the new 'Bangkok' for Indian Tourists?

Watch the video to find out more.