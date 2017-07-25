India play Sri Lanka in a three-match Test series as the No.1 ranked side in the world, so expectations will be high when the series gets underway in Galle on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli and his side have turned themselves into a formidable Test match unit, and, to a large extent, all that started in Sri Lanka, in a three-match Test series, two years ago.

India will hope for another memorable series against Sri Lanka, with all of the focus now on the opening Test match.

Here is a look at how this Sri Lanka vs India first Test might pan out.

Toss: India win the toss and bat first.

Abhinav Mukund and Shikhar Dhawan are unable to give India a solid start at the top, with both the openers falling within the first ten overs. Nuwan Pradeep impresses for Sri Lanka with the new ball as India find themselves in early trouble.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Kohli, though, put on a nice partnership to give India some momentum. The two experienced right-handers put on 144 runs together, which brings the away side back into the contest.

Sri Lanka finally break the partnership through their captain Rangana Herath, but Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane go on to ally for another century partnership, this time a bigger one at 172.

With a bit of help from the lower order and thanks to Kohli's double hundred India finish their first innings on 454.

Lanka do not begin their first innings well, as Dimuth Karunaratne falls in just the second over of the innings. Kusal Mendis and Upul Tharanga, however, steady the early nerves with a 121-run alliance.

As R Ashwin struggles for rhythm, Ravindra Jadeja is the man to find the breakthroughs, with the left-arm orthodox picking up the wickets of Tharanga, Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews.

Despite some resistance from the likes of Niroshan Dickwella and Dilruwan Perera, India end up with a first innings lead of 131.

That lead quickly goes past 200 as Dhawan starts quickly, with the left-hander going at a fast clip despite losing his opening partner Mukund early.

While Dhawan falls for 42, Pujara carries the Indian innings forward, even after Kohli is dismissed by the ageless Herath for 19. Pujara, Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha and Ashwin all contribute to set Sri Lanka a target of 451 with a day and a half to play.

The hosts don't get off to a great start in the chase, and it just goes from bad to worse from there for them. With no Dinesh Chandimal to play a blinder like the one from two years ago, Sri Lanka surrender fairly quickly with only Mathews able to put up anything resembling resistance.