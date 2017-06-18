While most of the spotlight will be on the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, there will also be an India vs Pakistan match that will be played, in the Hockey World League Semifinal, with both sides looking for a win that is pretty much a must when these two countries meet.

India come into this final in top form, having won both their matches of the Hockey World League Semifinal so far.

Roelant Oltmans' side first overcame a stiff challenge from Scotland, with India trailing 1-0 at halftime, before running away with the match in the final two quarters. Ramandeep Singh was the main man of that match, scoring a brace.

The second game was more comfortable, with India, this time, locking the match up in the first two quarters.

India vs Pakistan in hockey and cricket

SV Sunil opened the scoring for India in the first quarter, before another forward Akashdeep Singh made it 2-0 within the first 15 minutes.

Sardar Singh, the man who usually opens up chances for his teammates, then found a goal for himself, which pretty much ended the match as a contest.

This was quite an impressive win for India, because Canada were coming off a spectacular result against Pakistan. The team from the northern hemisphere not only beat Pakistan, they thumped them 6-0.

What that result showed was how far Pakistan have slumped in world hockey, with their world ranking currently at 13, two slots below the Canadians and seven below their opponents on Sunday India.

However, India cannot take this match lightly, because as they have found out in the past, this Pakistan hockey team have a habit of raising their game against their biggest rivals.

So, India will need to be at their absolute best, if they are to come out smiling at the end of the match in London.

When and where to watch live

India vs Pakistan hockey match is set to begina t 6.30pm IST, 2pm BST, 6pm Pakistan time, 9am ET.

The Hockey World League Semifinal match will be shown live in India on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports HD2. The online free live streaming option is on Hotstar.

BT Sport is the place to be to watch the match live in the UK.