Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will cross swords ahead of the most-awaited ICC Champions Trophy 2017, scheduled in June. Emerging Cup is the name of the competition in which the two sides will take on each other, in a month from now.

Organised by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the Emerging Cup 2017 is mainly a competition for the U-23 players. However, four teams — who are full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) — are allowed to feature four senior players.

There will be a total of eight teams in the competition which is likely to be held in Bangladesh.

"ACC in their recent meeting in Dubai planned to arrange an Emerging Cup Cricket Tournament, where eight teams will participate," said Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan Papon. "Besides, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the uprising Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Nepal and Hong Kong will take part."

With four senior players eligible to play, it needs to be seen who get the go-ahead from the India senior cricket team to feature in this tournament. Is there a chance of seeing the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli taking on Pakistan?

Also, the tournament is happening just ahead of IPL 2017!

Emerging Cup 2017: All you need to know

Dates: March 15 to March 26

Teams: ICC Full Members - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka

ICC Associate Members - Afghanistan, UAE, Hong Kong, Nepal

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla stadium, Bangladesh

Format: ODI