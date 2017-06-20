The ongoing Hockey World League Semifinal so far has been proof of India's improvement in recent times. They have been defeating teams with ease, thanks to their all-round game. India can make another huge statement in the competition if they manage to beat European giant and world number four, The Netherlands, on Tuesday.

India have been brilliant in the competition so far, but this match against Netherlands is going to be a big test. India will be on cloud nine after having thrashed Pakistan 7-1 in their last match. Both the teams are unbeaten, and they come into this encounter full of confidence, so a quality encounter can be expected.

One of the best things about India have been their goal-scoring record in the Hockey World League Semifinal, where they have found the back of the net 14 times. India's forward line has been clinical when it comes to their attacking play on the turf.

Akashdeep Singh has been India's best player, scoring four goals, and Harmanpreet Singh, with his powerful drag-flicks, has made the team a huge threat in the competition. All the players have contributed to India's performance in this competition, and Roelant Oltmans' efforts to organise his men to tackle all kind of situations has ensured that the team has a slight edge in this match too.

However, Netherlands are always a strong side, capable of beating any team. They have showed that in the competition so far.

Netherlands are an organised team. Like India, they are strong in penalty corners, with Vam Der Weerden known for his goal conversions. He has scored one goal in his three matches so far, showcasing his consistency. Robbert Kemperman is another dangerous player.

India have to be strong on defence against Netherlands. If they deliver on the defensive end, they should beat Netherlands as well.

