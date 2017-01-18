India and England put on a batting show for the fans in the first ODI of this three-match series and expect more fireworks with the willow when these two teams resume their battle on Thursday when the second one-day international comes calling.

2nd ODI all you need to know

England find themselves 1-0 down in the series thanks to a couple of ridiculously-good knocks from Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav and India will want their batsmen to step up to the plate again in the 2nd ODI.

Here a few things to look forward to from the second match of the series.

Another Virat Kohli not-from-this-planet knock: Kohli does not believe in "Ok, match is over, let's just try and salvage some pride." The manner in which he made Kedar Jadhav believe India could still win from 63/4, while chasing a target of 351, showed just how great a leader he is and the intent that he showed the moment he walked out onto the pitch made it clear to England that India were going to make a fist of the 351 run chase. His hundred in the first ODI was the 15th match-winning century in a chase, a ridiculous record that you can only sit back and admire. If India bat second again, expect another great innings from the great man.

Can Jadhav carry his form? Jadhav will, probably, never play as good an innings as the one in Pune. However, if he is able to bring those same attacking skills to the fore in the second match, India will score plenty in the second half of their innings.

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh specials: The two veterans might have only faced a combined 18 balls in the first match, but even in that brief stay there were signs of the two batsmen bringing out the aggressive style of play that made them so popular. Dhoni, no more the captain, should be able to bat with a lot more freedom, and you feel the destructive right-hander is just a big innings away from finding his mojo of old. The same goes for Yuvraj as well.

Death bowling skills, where are you? India were poor, and then some, in the final overs, as England plundered 105 runs from the last eight overs. Jasprit Bumrah was not at his best, bowling way too many full tosses, while the likes of R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav struggled as well. Clearer plans and executing them to perfection is necessary in the Cuttack match.

England openers: Watching Jason Roy and Alex Hales bat is a lot of fun. When these two get going, there is little the bowlers can do. The key for England is for the two openers to stay together for longer. If they manage to take England past the 100-run mark without losing a wicket, another huge score could be in order.

Another Ben Stokes six-fest: Stokes is one of England's best players in all formats of the game. He is at his best when he is able to use that willow of his with complete freedom. Having smashed a wonderful half-century in the first match, Stokes will want to treat the spectators to another six-hitting show on Thursday.