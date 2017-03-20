India had an almost perfect day on Sunday, when their batsmen wore down Australia, before Ravindra Jadeja picked up a couple of wickets right at the close of play. Day 5 is going to be about pressure, pressure and more pressure for the Australia batsmen, and if they survive, it will be one of their great achievements.

Survival is not impossible, mainly because the wicket in Ranchi is still pretty decent for batting. After all, on day four, India went on to pile a total of over 600 runs, with Australia unable to bowl the home side out.

However, there is quite a bit of rough outside the left-hander's off-stump, which Jadeja, in particular, can exploit and the real difference-maker could be that pressure thing.

It is amazing how a playable pitch can turn into an unplayable one depending on the situation. And with Australia now in a difficult position, it will be about soaking up the pressure, ignoring the constant chatter from the close-in fielders and trying to take the India spinners out of the game.

The deficit, at the moment, is only 129, so runs will also be important for Australia. If they go into the day, thinking only about survival, then they will lose.

They need to be a little more proactive, try to score runs and with it take the close-in fielders away.

Another thing that will be crucial, of course, will be the Australia captain Steve Smith. Already with a century under his belt in this Test match, Smith needs to play one more special innings, with the likes of Matt Renshaw, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade batting around the skipper.

India will bank on Jadeja's skills, while they'll also hope R Ashwin comes to the fore. Ashwin hasn't looked his usual self of late – barring a solid effort in the final innings of the Bengaluru Test – and while it is great to see others chip in for India, especially when Virat Kohli and Ashwin aren't at their best, India need their off-spinner to find his mojo on day five in Ranchi.

