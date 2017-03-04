On a flat-looking pitch, India got they wanted by winning the toss and bating first, and while yet another opening partnership got nowhere, the home side looked like going into lunch on the first day of the second Test against Australia in Bengaluru in a pretty decent position, before a late wicket changed the mood of the opening session.

Abhinav Mukund was given the opening honours after Murali Vijay was ruled out of this Test match with a shoulder injury, but the Tamil Nadu batsman could not make any use of the opportunity, falling for a duck.

After facing 10 balls without opening his account, and not exactly looking the most comfortable – understandable, considering he was playing his first Test match since 2011 – Abhinav was done by a full, yorker-length delivery from Mitchell Starc.

That wicket gave Australia the start they were looking for, but KL Rahul, who began his innings by taking Starc for two boundaries in the first over of the Test match, and Cheteshwar Pujara steadied the ship, and while the going was a little slow, it was just what India needed, after the Pune debacle.

Australia had their chances to break the partnership, with the big one being when Rahul was dropped by Peter Handscomb when the right-hander on 30. Handscomb could not hold onto a catch, diving to his left at short cover, after Rahul drove one uppishly.

Steve O'Keefe, the hero of the first Test, was the man denied a wicket, and while he wasn't as threatening on this pitch, at least not yet, the left-arm spinner was quite impressive again.

O'Keefe, brought on by Steven Smith in the eighth over, attacked the stumps, kept the ball at a good length and back of a good length and kept bringing the batsmen forward, searching for the ball, which did create a few ooh and aah moments.