One draw is the only blemish, if you can even call it that, in India's home record this season, with Virat Kohli's side winning eight of the nine Test matches they have played. Four more against Australia await, with the first one starting on Thursday at the MCA Stadium.

Pune will host a Test match for the first time in history and history is precisely what India will try and make by winning a seventh consecutive series.

Starting with a brilliant come-from-behind series win over Sri Lanka in 2015, India have gone on to win five more – against South Africa, West Indies, New Zealand, England and Bangladesh – and unless Australia somehow manage to identify India's kryptonite in home conditions, it is going to be seven.

While India might not find it as easy as many have predicted, the likelihood of Australia pulling out a series victory or even a draw remains slim, even with all the preparations that the visitors have made for this series.

Australia trained extensively in Dubai on pitches that they expect to face in India; they have tried simulating the rough that will be created from day three onwards; they have practiced with the SG ball as much as possible in order to understand how the ball behaves; and they have brought plenty of spinners in their squad just in case an extra body is needed in that department.

Preparations and actually performing in the middle, though, are completely different things and that is something Australia have struggled with in the sub-continent.

Having been thumped by Sri Lanka, to go with the 4-0 series defeat they suffered at the hands of India four years ago, Australia will feel things cannot get any worse.

But then, in India, they will be playing the No.1 ranked Test team in the world and a team that have looked as close to unbeatable as possible in these conditions.

This India team is a much better version of the one that beat Australia four years ago. The bowlers are better, the batsmen are in form and that winning mentality has been well and truly imbibed into Test cricket as well.

There were quite a few times when England looked like they might be able to sneak a way in and trouble India, but every time the home team were asked difficult questions, they found ways to answer them.

So, Australia will need to be at their best in every single session, through the five days, if they are to stand any chance of winning this opening Test match. Take your eye off the ball for even one session, and India are likely to pounce and before you know it the Test match will be parked well and truly in the home side's camp.

