Presenting its stance at the United Nations (UN), India on Monday said that "Special Terrorist Zones" in Pakistan where militant outfits like the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are protected must come to an end.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative Tanmaya Lal, while addressing the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday during a debate on the situation in Afghanistan, said that the country's stability and security was linked to the peace of the entire region.

"It is imperative to address the support that terrorist organisations like the Taliban, Haqqani Network, Islamic State, Al Qaeda and its designated affiliates such as the LeT and JeM operating outside the fabric of international law, draw from outside Afghanistan," Lal said.

"The Special Terrorist Zones, safe havens and sanctuaries beyond Afghanistan's border must end," he added, without naming Pakistan.

"Addressing global terrorism needs a comprehensive, uncompromising and a cohesive response from the international community. Afghanistan's security and stability is tied to that of the entire region," Lal added.

He also criticised the UN for failing to act adequately to fight terrorism in the region.

"Even as this debate is going on, we find the new threats being posed by the IS in Afghanistan.

"While the cowardliness and the frequency of terror attacks in Afghanistan have reached new heights, and the terrorists continue to gain territory and resources of the Afghan people, unfortunately, here in this body, we have witnessed little change," the Indian representative at the UN said.

"The Security Council is still debating whether or not to designate new leaders or to freeze the assets of the slain leader of Taliban," he added.

Kabul has urged the UN to add the new Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada to the sanctions list.