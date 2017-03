India successfully test-fired interceptor missile from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast on Wednesday.

Congratulations DRDO !!

India successfully test-fires interceptor missile from Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha coast. pic.twitter.com/51U8T6gXPZ — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) March 1, 2017

India test-fired an interceptor weapon system, which is capable of destroying incoming enemy missiles at low altitude. The missile is dubbed as advanced air defence interceptor.

It is part of India's ballistic missile defence (BMD) programme.