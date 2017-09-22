India has avoided the deaths of about one million children under the age of five since 2005, according to a study, led by a researcher of Indian-origin.

The improvement is attributed to a significant decrease in deaths from preventable diseases such as pneumonia, diarrhoea, tetanus and measles.

The study, published in the journal Lancet, found a 3.3 per cent annual decline in mortality rates of neonates (infants less than one month old) and 5.4 per cent for those in the age-group from one month to 59 months.

The decline began accelerating in 2005 and was fastest between 2010 and 2015 in urban areas and richer states.

Watch the video to find out more.