Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

9:10 am IST: Kambala protests are gathering momentum in Karnataka. People have gathered at Moodabidri to show their support for the traditional buffalo-cart race that has been banned by the Karnataka High Court.

7:50 am IST: Four people died in Ghaziabad early on Saturday in a collision between a car and an auto-rickshaw. Both the car passengers were saved by the airbag deploying, but all four people in the auto were killed.

7:40 am IST: The Hindu Yuva Vahini — a right-wing outfit founded by BJP leader Yogi Adityanath — is a non-political organisation and will not contest the UP Assembly elections, the yogi has said.

7:30 am IST: Heavy fog in Delhi has resulted in 20 trains arriving late, two being rescheduled and one cancelled altogether. Eight domestic and two international flights have also been delayed.