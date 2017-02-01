Read all live updates and breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times, India:

Here are all the live updates:

9:28 am IST: Budget will be presented,obituary may happen before or after it,Government has spoken to all parties and arrived at consensus, say government sources

9:24 am IST: Delhi Police seize 17,000 quarter bottles of liquor worth Rs 10 lakh destined for poll bound Uttar Pradesh

9:10 am IST: Budget copies reach Parliament

9:01 am IST: The final decision on budget will be taken by the speaker. The decision is expected to be announced by 10 am.

8:44 am IST: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoles the death of E Ahamed, who died due to a cardiac arrest in New Delhi.

7:54 am IST: Two women from terror group United National Liberation Front arrested by police in Imphal.

7:34 am IST: DRI seize Saudi riyal worth Rs 45.69 lakh from two Dubai-bound passengers at Kozhikode Airport. The currency was concealed in a bunch of bananas.