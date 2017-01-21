Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times India:

Here are all the live updates:

9:23 am IST: Jewellery worth Rs 50 lakhs seized, four people arrested in a cheating case in Delhi's Krishna Nagar

9:12 am IST: PM Narendra Modi to attend Combined Commanders conference in Dehradun today

8:13 am IST: DMK leaders including MK Stalin and Kanimozhi start one day hunger protest in support of Jallikattu in Chennai

6:24 am IST: Delhi: 30 trains delayed, four rescheduled and five cancelled due to fog

5:09 am IST: At least 10 Coaches of Ranikhet Express train derailed in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan late last night. No Casualty/ injury reported so far.