Read all live updates, breaking news from across India right here on International Business Times, India.

Here are all the live updates:

9:10 am IST: The broom, which is considered to be a special offering by devotees to relieve them of skin ailments, is being offered at the Pataleshwar temple in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

8:45 am IST: A 23-year-old man from Kerala who was filmed and attacked on social media with a female friend on Valentine's Day has been found dead in Palakkad.

8:40 am IST: BSF personnel have apprehended a Pakistani intruder who was spotted moving suspiciously at the International Border in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir. They have also killed another intruder in the Paragwal sector of the state.

8:10 am IST: A fireman has been killed and at least four others were injured in a blast in the Vikaspuri area when an LPG cylinder exploded as they were trying to douse a fire.

7:40 am IST: An Indian has been killed and another injured in a shooting at a bar in the Olathe suburb of Kansas.

7:30 am IST: People from across the country are celebrating Mahashivratri with great pomp and fervour.