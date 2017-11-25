Triumph's new Bonneville Speedmaster made its India debut at the India Bike Week 2017. The cruiser, which is expected to be launched in India, next year was unveiled globally in October this year.

At the heart of the new Bonneville Speedmaster is the same engine as the Bobber and the Bonneville T120. It is powered by 1200 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 77hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 106Nm at 4,000rpm. Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is 8kg heavier than the Bobber Black and weighs 245.5kg.

It offers ABS and riding modes and comes with 130/90-section front tyre and a 150/80-section at the rear. Offered in three colours-- Jet Black, Cranberry Red and Fusion White/Phantom Black, the Bonneville Speedmaster would be the most affordable cruiser of Triumph motorcycle in India.

The Speedmaster features 41mm telescopic forks at the front with 90mm travel and an adjustable monoshock unit at the rear with 73mm rear travel. While Brembo twin-piston 310mm discs take care of the braking at the front Nissin single-piston 255mm disc does the duty at the rear.

"Triumph is extremely delighted to be a part of the much-looked forward India Bike Week, 2017. ...We unveiled an exciting new bike – The Bonneville Speedmaster and couldn't have found a better platform than this to showcase it. Our hope is to keep making newer and better products and associations and to continue delivering on the high-standards which is the Triumph way of riding," said Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt Ltd.