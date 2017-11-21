British motorcycle maker Triumph is set to unveil its new motorcycle, the Speedmaster, in India soon. The Bonneville Speedmaster, which was unveiled globally in October this year, will make its debut in India on November 24 at India Bike Week.

The Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster will be launched in the country only in 2018, reveals CarandBike. The Bonneville Speedmaster gets the same engine as the Bobber and the Bonneville T120. It is powered by 1200 cc parallel-twin engine that churns out 77hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 106Nm at 4,000rpm. Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster is 8kg heavier than the Bobber Black and weighs 245.5kg.

It offers ABS and riding modes and comes with 130/90-section front tyre and a 150/80-section at the rear. Offered in three colours-- Jet Black, Cranberry Red and Fusion White/Phantom Black, the Bonneville Speedmaster would be the most affordable cruiser of Triumph motorcycle in India.

India Bike Week will also see the arrival of BMW Motorrad's K1600B and Indian Motorcycle's Scout Bobber. India Bike Week (IBW) is one of Asia's biggest biking festivals happening yearly and the fifth edition of the biking rendezvous will take place at Little Vagator Hills, Goa, on November 24 and 25, 2017. Over 20,000 bikers from all over the country will gather in Goa with riding, brotherhood, bikes and music on their minds.

At the fifth edition, Leslie Porterfield, the world's fastest woman on two wheels, will grace the event. Freddie Spencer, the only man to win back-to-back championships in two classes 250cc and 500cc, will be on the main stage at IBW 2017.