Tamil television channel Jaya TV in Chennai woke up to quite some shock on Thursday, November 9, morning as Income Tax officials began searches at its office. About 10 IT officials are said to have entered the channel's office in Ekkatthuthangal around 6 am and are currently looking through the place.

Speaking of the raids, the IT officials said that they were acting on a tip-off, which said that the channel had evaded taxes. "We have confirmed information about concealment of income and tax evasion. We have been monitoring the activities of the TV channel as well as its senior officials," an official of the department told the Times of India.

Jaya TV is also suspected to have created shell companies, made dubious investments, and tweaked its accounts.

Meanwhile, AIADMK Karnataka in-charge's house in Bengaluru is also being raided.

It is also being said that raids are being conducted at nine other companies across the state. "Yes, the search is on. This is a part of our operation called clean money. I cannot give any further details now," another official told the Hindu.

Overall, 180 locations in 4 states -- Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Delhi and Andhra Pradesh -- are being searched.

Apart from the office, IT officials are also searching Sasikala's nephew Vivek Jayaraman residence in Chennai and Jazz Cinemas, which is also owned by her family.

The channel was initially started by former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Jaya TV is now controlled by imprisoned AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's family.

