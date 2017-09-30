Samsung Android flagship phablet Galaxy Note8, which has already tantalized consumers across the world, has received an official recognition (kind of) for its eye-catching design, multi-utility capabilities and performance prowess in India.

The new Galaxy Note8 has been adjudged the 'Gadget of the Year' at the inaugural India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2017 in New Delhi.

"At Samsung, we believe in inspiring the world and bringing meaningful innovation to help make lives better. With the launch of Galaxy Note8, we have further strengthened our leadership in the premium smartphone segment in India and this prestigious award bears testimony to our efforts," Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

"Our ear to ground approach led by innovative technologies across product and service categories have made Samsung a popular choice amongst consumers and it is a great honour to be bestowed upon with this recognition," he added.

The award for the Galaxy Note8 was palpable, as it comes with the state-of-the-art design language and is one of the most powerful and feature-rich Android phone in the market.

For the uninitiated, Samsung Galaxy Note8 flaunts a gorgeous 6.3-inch super AMOLED screen with Infinity Display feature, that makes the screen cover more than 75-percent of the front-panel offering rich viewing experience and also improving exterior looks by several notches compared to previous generation model or any other phone in the market, for that matter.

Inside, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core/Samsung Exynos 8895 octa-core (depending on the region of sale), 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage and a 3,300mAh battery with fast wire/wireless charging capabilities.

As far as the photography is concerned, Galaxy Note 8 comes with top-of-the-line camera hardware. It houses dual-camera system, one 12 MP primary camera (Wide-angle lens with f/1.7 aperture and dual-pixel autofocus) and a 12 MP Telephoto camera (f/2.4 aperture and 2x Optical Zoom) with OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation), and on the front, it features equally impressive a wide-angle 8MP snapper with f/1.7 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 comes with new S Pen with improved pressure sensitivity and more features. One notable aspect is the Screen off memo, that allows the user to take up to one-hundred pages of notes as soon as they remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display (AOD) and make edits directly from the AOD, as well.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note8: