‘I’m proud of the NFL’s whitest team!’ Richard Spencer’s white nationalist tweets after Super Bowl 51
The so-called “Karl Marx of the Alt Right” Richard Spencer has tweeted a number of white nationalist statements in support of the the New England Patriots, after they won Super Bowl 51. Spencer, who made international headlines after being punched in the face during Donald Trump’s inauguration, tweeted the inflammatory statements after the victory on 5 February. These included, “Im proud of the NFLs Whitest team”, “Tom Brady: Aryan Avatar” and “the Patriots even call their blacks ‘white’” in reference to running back James White.
