With the 18th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) set to take place in New York, USA, from July 13 to 15, the excitement among fans have increased two-fold.

Like every year, the highly anticipated award ceremony of Bollywood that honours the talents of the film industry will be a star-studded one. The event will be hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar while Varun Dhawan will co-host a segment and also set the stage on fire with his power-packed performance.

IIFA 2017 will witness stunning performances by some of the popular celebrities like Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. The celebs are all set to showcase their powerful performances on stage. Some videos of them rehearsing for the big day have surfaced online.

Shah Rukh Khan will miss the award ceremony this year as well as he will fly down to London to be with his son Aryan Khan who will undergo a surgery during the same time. Priyanka Chopra's presence at IIFA 2017 is also not confirmed yet.

The event will kick start with a press conference, followed by IIFA Rocks 2017 the next day. The IIFA Awards 2017 will be held at MetLife Stadium on July 15. However, fans in India can catch IIFA 2017 live on Colors channel on Sunday, July 16 at 9 am and the repeat telecast will be at 6 pm.

IIFA Rocks 2017 will celebrate 25 years of A.R. Rahman in the industry and is said to feature a never-before-seen medley of musicians that includes Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Javed Ali, Jonita Gandhi, Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan and Haricharan Seshadri.

Among the movies nominated for IIFA 2017, Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is leading with nominations in eight categories, followed by M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in seven. However, much to everyone's shock, Aamir Khan's Dangal, one of the critically acclaimed and financially the most successful film of the year, and Akshay Kumar's Airlift couldn't find any mention in the list. Check out the full nomination list, here.