Japanese carmaker Suzuki has unveiled Ignis Motor Motocrosser Style and Swift Racer RS concepts at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2017. As the names suggest, Ignis concept features rally-friendly add-ons, while the Swift concept is a track ready model. Both the concepts pay tribute to the motorsports wing of the company.

The Ignis Motocrosser Style is draped in Suzuki Motocross team's livery highlighted with Champion Yellow colour finish on the exterior. The exterior is spiced up with the racing decals in black, white as well as red colour touches. The front grille gets red coloured outlining and restyled front bumper gets a protruding look with the chunky black cladding. The concept gets off-road tyres wrapped around matte brown 16-inch six-spoke alloys. The concept also features red brake calipers, new exhaust and black matte finish on the roof.

Inside, the Ignis Motocrosser Style boasts of four-point harness and Recaro sport seats, it comes equipped with a 6-point type roll cage and sport metal pedals. The interior has received Yellow and Black paint scheme.

On the other hand, the Swift Racer RS features Blue and Neon Green livery of its MotoGP Team Suzuki Ecstar. The Swift Racer RS is based on the new Swift which Suzuki launched in Japan in December. The show car is equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels with low-profile race-spec tyres. Interior gets Recaro sport bucket seats with four-point harness, six-point type roll bar, custom tachometer and revised centre console with carbon-fibre parts. The steering wheel, dashboard and door panels gets Blue and Neon Green accents complementing its exterior colour.

Suzuki has not mentioned any plans to put both concepts on production. If the company intends for production spec version, it will be powered by 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine mated to manual transmission.