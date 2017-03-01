As talk over Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal continues, if reports from Italy are to be believed, the man to replace him has already been identified with the English Premier League side set to move into a new era from this summer.

Wenger is yet to decide on his own future with the club that he has spent over 20 years with as manager, with the Frenchman set to take a decision this month or in April.

There is a two-year contract on the table for Wenger, and while calls for the 67-year-old to finally end his association with Arsenal has increased, following another Groundhog Day of a season, the powers-that-be at the club still want the manager to sign a new deal.

Smart money will be on Wenger signing a new contract, considering the dust from that abysmal run, which saw the Gunners' Premier League title hopes crash with defeats to Watford and Chelsea and Champions League hopes come to an end following a 5-1 loss to Bayern Munich, has settled a little.

Arsenal moved into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup with a 2-0 win over Sutton United, with the Premier League club set to take on another non-league side in Lincoln City in the last eight.

All those wounds could be reopened this Saturday, though, if Arsenal fail to get the better of Liverpool, who, like the London side, are in a battle to finish in the top four.

Several big and not-so-big names have been linked as replacements for Wenger, with one of them being the current Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri.

According to Calciomercato, Allegri has already agreed on a move to take the place of Wenger at Arsenal in the summer.

The exclusive report says that Allegri has told some of his friends that he is on his way to the Gunners at the end of the season. The Italian reportedly gave the information out during a dinner with his friends in his hometown of Livorno.

Allegri is reportedly disillusioned by the lack of support from Juventus following his alleged disagreement with defender Leonardo Bonucci.

The report also says Juventus have already started the hunt for a new manager, with Luciano Spalletti, currently at Roma, seen as the No.1 choice.