It now seems that leading wireless service provider Idea Cellular is getting set to offer unlimited voice calling tariff plans to prepaid subscribers, without riders. Do remember that such an offer from Idea would potentially offer its user slots to cheer about especially considering the fact that Reliance Jio's free voice calling over LTE networks is said to be improving with each passing day.

Now, as per a TelecomTalk report, Idea Cellular could announce brand new Rs 499 and Rs 999 tariff plans that are rumoured to offer free unlimited voice calling across networks, inclusive of free incoming roaming calls as well. There would also be data offerings, with both the Rs 499 and Rs 999 recharge plans.

The above TelecomTalk report states that the Rs 999 tariff would offer as much as 5GB worth of non-4G data (to non 4G smartphone owners) and a whopping 8GB data to 4G users. These offerings would also include 3000 free text messages along with free subscription to Idea's movies and music application suite.

On the other hand, as far as the Rs 499 tariff plan is concerned, this would reportedly offer 3GB LTE data and 1GB data to 4G and non-4G smartphone users respectively. Like the above Rs 999 plan, the Rs 499 tariff offering would also enable 3000 local/national text messages, complete with free incoming calls while on roaming.

Finally, gauging both the above yet-to-be-released tariff offerings from Idea, it seems that these plans are free of riders and hidden conditions. However, Idea Cellular is yet to issue official statements regarding these. If you are an Idea subscriber, do check with your nearest Idea retailer.