The Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev, who was previously involved with Ian Somerhalder and then Austin Stowell, is now said to be dating her good friend Glen Powell.

Dobrev and Powell apparently acted like a couple during Dobrev's La La Land birthday bash last week, and this is what has sent tongues wagging. But according to an E!Online source, the duo has been dating for a while now and it wouldn't be surprising if things turned serious.

"They have a similar group of friends and have been seeing each other on the low for a little while," the source said. "Glen really likes Nina. She is completely his type of gal. They know and have met each other's families. Glen is a very family oriented guy and Nina loves that about him."

Neither Dobrev nor Powell has confirmed the relationship, but her Instagram page has a number of pictures of the new couple. Powell has also accompanied Dobrev on numerous public events such as the red carpet premiere for her latest film, xXx: The Return of Xander Cage as well as the 2017 Golden Globes after parties last month.

Also, she bonded with Powell's family over New Years and she has posted sweet clips of her hanging out with her new beau as well as his family.

A photo posted by Nina Dobrev (@ninadobrev) on Jan 22, 2017 at 3:16pm PST

Dobrev was previously involved with her The Vampire Diaries co-star Somerhalder and they dated for three years until mid-2013. They remained friends even after the split, but their relationship was strained after Somerhalder started dating Nikki Reed, who was Dobrev's friend.