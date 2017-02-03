Korean carmaker Hyundai has been linked with its first compact SUV for India soon after the launch of Creta SUV. The development of the sub-four metre SUV is currently in full swing with an aim to make its debut in 2018. Latest reports indicate that Hyundai may name the vehicle Kona.

Also read: Hyundai i20-based crossover coming in 2017; to rival Honda WR-V

The name Kona comes from a big Hawaii Island, reports MotorOctane. The project has been codenamed QXi and will be fourth Hyundai SUV in India after Creta, Tucson and Santa Fe. Since it will be an entry-level SUV pitted against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport, Kona will be price under Rs 12 lakh.

Hyundai had showcased HND-14 Carlino concept at Auto Expo 2016, and it has been considered as the base for the compact SUV. The production version is expected to sport a design blend of new the i30 hatchback and the Tucson SUV.

The compact SUV will make use of stretched i10 platform and will share many parts of i20 and Creta to keep its price in check. The SUV will have a monocoque shell and front wheel drive layout. The AWD version is not expected in India. Apart from borrowing the engine of i20, the compact SUV will also come with 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The performance based petrol mill is likely to develop 118bhp. The three-cylinder unit is already employed in international-spec i20 models.

Apart from the standard six-speed manual transmission, Kona is expected to feature Automated Manual Transmission (AMT). Hyundai India has already said that introducing AMT to its car by 2018 and it is possible that it will debut with Kona.

Before the arrival of Kona, Tata Motors will launch its compact SUV Nexon in India. It remains to be seen how Kona will fare against proven players of the segment after being late to the party.

Source: MotorOctane