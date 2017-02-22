Hwarang: The Beginning, which is also known as Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, completed its 20-episode run on February 21 and the cast members, including Park Hyung-sik and Go Ara, thanked the fans for their love and support. They even spoke about the possibilities of a series renewal.

While Shinee member Minho said that Kim Soo-ho was one of the brightest characters he has ever portrayed and how it helped him improve his personality, Do Ji-han spoke about how the role of Park Ban-ryu helped him in making new friends.

"We all became really close, so much so that it's hard to single out a specific person I've become closest with. Everyone talks a lot in our group chat room. It was thanks to them that I was able to overcome the summer heat last year," Soompi quoted the actor.

Meanwhile, Go Ara, who portrayed female protagonist Ah-ro, stated that the Hwarang team wrapped up the filming last summer, but she felt like the drama got over after a year. "Because it was 100 percent pre-produced, I made sure to watch it," she added.

In a similar vein, cast member Park Hyung Sik revealed that it was his first attempt in a period drama and he had to face various challenges because of the filming in hot summer. According to him, it was worth an attempt as it was filled with good memories and he received lots of love and support for the portrayal of Kim Ji Dwi a.k.a Sammaekjong.

The Heirs star even hinted at Hwarang season 2 when he revealed that he did not get a chance to express everything through the role and he will work hard to return as a more powerful and better actor.