Hwarang: The Beginning, which is also known as Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, will be back with episode 15 next Wednesday, February 7, at 10pm KST on KBS. It will begin by featuring troubled moments for Moo-myung a.k.a Dog-Bird.

The Legend Of The Blue Sea season 2: Nam Joo Hyuk-Lee Sung Kyung to play Heo Joon Jae-Shim Cheong?

In episode 14, the male protagonist and his friends had to encounter a group of hungry farmers, who stole their belongings, including the precious gifts they brought to please the crown prince of Baekje, Wideok.

The delegates had to spend the night in an isolated place, wherein they helped each other to overcome the challenges. In the next morning, they headed to the neighbouring country with Princess Sukmyeong for amity. However, the crown prince was not pleased with the delegates and tried provoking Seo Ye-ji's character for war.

In the meantime, Ah-ro met a young prisoner and got into trouble while trying to protect him by arguing with the soldiers. She ended up behind bars and it triggered a showdown between the young warriors and a group of armed men from Baekje.

Later on, it was revealed that Minister Park Yeong-shil's secret message to the crown prince was about the young and distrustful King of Silla. So Kim Min-joon's character tried to provoke King Jinheung by killing the farmers in front of him and it forced Moo-myung to declare him as the ruler of Silla.

The promo for Hwarang episode 15 hints at troubled moments for the male protagonist and speculations suggest that Kim Ah-ro might betray Sammaekjong a.k.a Kim Ji-dwi to protect her secret lover.

However, the followers of the Korean mini-series will have to wait until next Monday to know more about the onscreen couple. Watch Hwarang episode 15 on February 7 at 10pm Korean time to know more about it. Until then, catch up with the previous episodes of the KBS mini-series online here.