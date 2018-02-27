A fresh batch of spy shots of the Husqvarna duo — the Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401– have emerged online just days after the production-ready versions of the models were spotted for the first time in India. The latest prototypes of Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 in their production-specs were spotted in Pune, somewhere near to Bajaj Auto's Chakan plant.

The Swedish motorcycle maker is pulling up its socks to make its India entry in association with Bajaj Auto and KTM. The Husqvarna Motorcycles will be made at Bajaj's plant.

According to a report of AutocarIndia, the company had originally planned to make its foray into the Indian market by 2018. However, the entry has now been pushed to 2020. But it looks like that does not stop the Swedish maker from testing its models in India.

Both Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are based on the new KTM 390 Duke and will source the same 373.3cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine, which is tuned to belt out 44hp and 37Nm of torque.

However, the engine could be tweaked slightly. The Husqvarna duo will be built around the steel-trellis frame and get the same 43mm WP telescopic fork at the front and a WP monoshock unit at the rear as KTM 390 Duke. The duo will also get 320mm disc rotor with Bybre calipers and 230mm disc brake with Bybre calipers at the rear.

Although the Vitpilen (which translates to White Arrow) and the Svartpilen (Black Arrow) underpin the same platform, the motorcycles are designed to cater to different segments. The Vitpilen is a neo-café racer while the latter is a scrambler.

The Vitpilen 401 gets a steel-aluminum exhaust, clip-on handlebars, and street-focused Metzeler M5 tires. On the other hand, the Svartpilen 401 has exhaust fitted with the robust protector in dark shade, off-road style handlebar, and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. The motorcycles will come with 9.5-litre fuel tank, slipper clutch and Bosch 9.11MB two channels ABS system.

As for the pricing, expect the Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 to get a price tag premium of KTM 390 Duke.

