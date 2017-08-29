Houston floods
A civilian owned military vehicle drives through floodwaters performing search and rescue after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain causing widespread flooding, in HoustonReuters

The catastrophic floods in Houston, Texas, caused by Tropical Storm Harvey, have wrecked havoc in the city with numerous people forced out of their homes. While many are said to have fled the city, numerous residents have hunkered down and are preparing for "unprecedented" rainfall.

Among these residents are about 200 Indian students at the campus of the University of Houston. While they were earlier said to be stranded as the area is neck-deep in water, it has now been reported that the water level has receded there and these students are safe.

People walk through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey on the feeder road of Interstate 45 in Houston, Texas, U.SReuters

Even though the US Coast Guard did not permit the Indian embassy to provide them food as boats were required to reach them, they have been given fresh food supplies, by the Muslim Association of Greater Houston and the Swaminarayan Temple.

Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, U.SReuters

"For now the they are staying where they were as the water level had receded there and power supply had resumed," Hindustan Times quoted Indian consul general Anupam Ray as saying. Ray is said to have spent time with the students and assured them that they were safe.

Residents wade through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, U.S.Reuters

Meanwhile, the two Indian students of the Texas A&M University, who were said to be unwell, are admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Shalini and Nikhil Bhatia are critical and Indian officials are helping their families reach them soon.

The city of Houston has, until now, received 30 inches of rain, and the forecasters have said that the amount could double by the end of the week. Harvey made landfall as a category-four storm on Friday and is said to be the most powerful hurricane to hit Texas in over 50 years. The tropical storm has killed about nine people since. Schools have been shut down and Houston's airports -- George Bush Intercontinental, and William P. Hobby Airport – have been closed as the runways are flooded.

A truck navigates a road flooded with rain water, remnants of Hurricane Harvey, on August 28, 2017 in Houston,Scott Olson/Getty Images

"What we're seeing is the most devastating flood event in Houston's recorded history. We're seeing levels of rainfall that are unprecedented," Reuters quoted Steve Bowen, chief meteorologist at reinsurance firm Aon Benfield.

Area residents use a kayak to rescue motorists stranded on Interstate highway 45 which is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in HoustonReuters
Residents use a truck to navigate through flood waters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, U.S.Reuters
A shopping center is overtaken by floodwater after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain causing widespread flooding, in Houston,Reuters
People wait to be rescued from their flooded homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas.Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Homes are seen inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, TexasJoe Raedle/Getty Images