Hundreds protest Dakota Access Pipeline in Washington DC

  • March 11, 2017 17:55 IST
    By Reuters
Hundreds protest Dakota Access Pipeline in Washington DC Close
Hundreds of protesters marched through Washington DC over the Dakota Access Pipeline. Indigenous leaders took to the US capital after months of tough protests in remote North Dakota.Last month, US President Trump signed an executive order to smooth the pipeline’s construction. A request to withdraw building permissions was also rejected by a judge. Protesters fear the pipeline will contaminate their ancestral lands and water supply.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch moment a five-year-old boy discovers he is getting a new heart
Most popular