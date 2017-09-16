Hundreds of protesters burned effigies of US President Donald Trump and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. The protest took place outside the US embassy in Manila and was held in response to U.S. troopss involvement in the Marawi siege.
Hundreds burn Trump-Duterte effigies in Philippines
- September 16, 2017 04:02 IST
