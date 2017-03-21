Humanitarian relief for Somalia goes viral after social media campaign

In less than a week, a social media campaign raises over $1 million to deliver aid to Somalia. According to the World Health Organization, Somalia could experience its third famine in 25 years. The country’s last famine in 2011 killed nearly 260,000 people.
