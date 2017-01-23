Hull City and former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason fractured his skull during his team's encounter with Chelsea after he collided with Chelsea's captain Gary Cahill in an attempt to clear a corner kick.

After the collision, Mason was treated for almost nine minutes on the pitch with the medical staff from both teams helping out. The midfielder needed a neck brace and also required oxygen before being taken off on a stretcher.

The medical team immediately rushed the Hull City midfielder to St Mary's hospital in London where he underwent an emergency surgery to repair a fractured skull. It is now being said that he is in stable condition, but will remain in the hospital for the next few days so his recovery can be assessed closely.

"Everyone at the club would like to express their sincere thanks for the excellent and swift care given to Ryan by both the accident and emergency department and neurosurgery unit at St Mary's hospital. Ryan is in a stable condition and is expected to remain in hospital for the next few days" a Hull City spokesman said.

Gary Cahill, who managed to get out of that horrific head clash with no serious injury, ended up scoring the winning goal for Chelsea, but he also wished Ryan all the best and hoped that it was not a serious injury.

"I tried to get on to the cross and we smashed heads. It was a massive impact. I wish him all the very best and I hope there's no serious injury" Cahill was quoted as saying.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte also expressed his concern over Ryan Mason and said that he had concerns over his own captain's condition but decided to continue with him.

"First of all, everyone at Chelsea wants to wish [Mason] the best. It was a bad accident with Gary. After the first half, it wasn't really good with Gary, but we decided to continue with him. It was very bad, this accident. Everyone at Chelsea hopes to see [Mason] recovered and on the pitch very soon" Conte was quoted as saying.

Chelsea went on to win the match 2-0 after the returning Diego Costa scored the first goal with Gary Cahill grabbing the winner in the 81st minute as Chelsea maintained an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Check out the horrible head clash here: