Huge bush fire in New Zealand forces 1,000 people to flee their homes

  • February 16, 2017 19:10 IST
    By Storyful
Huge bush fire in New Zealand forces 1,000 people to flee their homes Close
A massive bush fire near to Christchurch, New Zealand, has forced more than 1,000 people to be evacuated. The blaze in Port Hills started on 13 February, and has led to one death and 11 houses being destroyed.
loading image
IBT TV
Left wing groups ‘care more about hating Israel’ than they do about fighting anti-Semitism
Most popular