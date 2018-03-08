An accidental shooting at Huffman High School in Birmingham, during dismissal time, killed a 17-year-old girl and injured a 17-year-old boy on March 6.

Both the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors could not revive the young girl.

Birmingham Police said that the incident was different from other recent school shootings in the country as no outsider was involved. "It's not where someone from outside came into the school,'' al.com quoted the police as saying.

