After Huawei hosted the soft launch event for the Honor 8 Pro in Pune, the company's official online re-seller Amazon has revealed the device's availability details.

Amazon India has confirmed that the Honor 8 Pro will go on sale on July 6. Interested buyers can register for the product right now. However, you will have to wait for the price until next week.

The highlight of the Honor 8 Pro is its camera. It boasts two 12MP cameras on the back with f/2.2 aperture, monochrome and RGB lenses, 4K video recording capability, LED flash and auto focus. On the front, it features 8MP front-camera with wide-angle lens.

Other stipulated features include 5.7-inch 2.5D curved display with 2K resolution, Kirin 960 octa-core processor, sumptuous 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

If the company goes for an aggressive pricing strategy by keeping the cost of the Honor 8 Pro under Rs. 33,000, it will be able to give stiff challenge to the newly launched OnePlus 5.

Key specifications of Huawei Honor 8 Pro: